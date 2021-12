SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Light snow showers possible before 11 am. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & very cold! Lows: Near 15.

Saturday: Patchy AM fog possible. Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 30.

Sunday: Patchy AM fog possible. Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Low 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.