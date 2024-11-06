Snow moving out; Cold air sticks around!

Very cold air is in place behind the last storm, so you might want to wear the winter coat today! Sunny with a warming trend through the weekend. More active weather expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. NE winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Gust up to 45 mph near the canyons. Highs: Mid 50s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Gusty canyon winds decrease after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app