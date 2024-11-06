Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow moving out; Cold air sticks around!

Posted

Very cold air is in place behind the last storm, so you might want to wear the winter coat today! Sunny with a warming trend through the weekend. More active weather expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  NE winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon.  Gust up to 45 mph near the canyons. Highs:  Mid 50s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Gusty canyon winds decrease after midnight.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere