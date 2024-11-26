Snow, rain to cause travel headaches across Utah ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm moving through Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring impressive amounts of snow to all areas, but especially the mountains before clearing out ahead of Thanksgiving.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across most mountain locations in the entire state.

Up to two feet of snow is forecast for the central mountains, with three to four feet possible in places like the Tushar and Pavant mountains. Northern mountains should see over a foot of snow.

The valleys will most see rain, although higher elevations could have smaller snow accumulations.

Whether it's snow or rain, the storm will cause issues with holiday travel. Rain will impact travel in northern Utah Tuesday morning and afternoon, while those driving in the central and southern portions of the state will see snow early Tuesday and heavy rain by the afternoon.

Conditions will improve Wednesday, with the entire state drying out.

Anyone planning on traveling through mountain passes should be prepared for winter driving conditions, with the National Weather Service even suggesting to postpone travel until later in the week.

