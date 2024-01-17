Snow-scapers AND umbrellas today!

A pair of winter storms will bring more snow through Thursday morning. Snow in the valleys will change over to rain by late morning into the afternoon, then back to a rain/snow mix tonight.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow will change over to rain by late morning and continue into the afternoon. An inch or so on the valley floor with 1-3 inches on the benches. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Rain in the evening, then a rain & snow mix overnight. Showers taper off early Thursday morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.