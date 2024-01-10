Snow squalls possible; More storms ahead

A stronger cold front will bring widespread snow across the area today. Late day snow squalls are possible across the north and could impact the PM commute. More snow is expected through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cold with snow becoming most likely in the afternoon & evening. Late day snow squalls could bring blowing snow and a quick drop in temps. Highs: Low 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.



Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 20s.