Snow storms expected through Monday

A cold front hits the state on Sunday. Snow in the valleys and mountains is expected. Minor accumulation for the valley floors with most of the snow falling through the morning hours. Snow will quickly stick to the roads. Significant snow accumulations expected for the mountains so treacherous roads are expected for mountain travel on Sunday.

A bigger storm will hit Monday evening through Tuesday morning for Northern Utah. Snow is expected for the northern mountains with accumulations from 12-24 inches. Valleys could see up to 2-4 inches by Tuesday morning. A cold blast of chilly air will reach the state by Wednesday

Salt Lake City

Monday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Morning snow and then clearing. Windy conditions. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Increasing clouds and later afternoon snow. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs: Upper 40s

Sunday Night: Rain/snow showers Lows: Low 30s.