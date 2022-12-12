Snowy & cold this week!

Keep the snow-scrapers handy!

A slow-moving storm will keep snow showers going off and on for the next couple days. Snow showers could linger into Wednesday, with accumulations most likely across Northern & Central Utah.

It'll likely dry out on Thursday and Friday, but it's going to get a lot colder by then!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy & colder with snow most likely in the morning, and then a chance of snow showers through the afternoon. Up to 2 inches possible. Highs: Mid 30s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing during the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.