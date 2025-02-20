Snowy day for Northern & Central Utah!

Ready to shovel? Snow will be widespread across Northern & Central Utah and impact the AM commute. Snow tapers off this afternoon & evening. Warmer, dry weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Snow expected through mid-afternoon, then tapers off by this evening. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Lows 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app