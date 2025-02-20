Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snowy day for Northern & Central Utah!

Posted
and last updated

Ready to shovel? Snow will be widespread across Northern & Central Utah and impact the AM commute. Snow tapers off this afternoon & evening. Warmer, dry weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Snow expected through mid-afternoon, then tapers off by this evening. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Lows 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere