Snowy December day; Colder this weekend

Keep the snow-scrapers handy! A winter storm will bring snow to northern & central Utah through tonight. Plan on winter driving conditions in the mountains with slushy roads possible on the valley floors.

Gusty winds are possible near canyons of Castle Country and across Washington County tonight and early Saturday

Colder air moving in behind the storm will keep it chilly this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Snow most likely in the morning with showers off and on through the afternoon. 1 inch on the valley floor, 1-3 inches on the benches. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Snow showers decreasing. Lows: Lower 20s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. NE winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph near the canyons. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.