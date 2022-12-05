Snowy start to the week!

A slow-moving weather system will bring rain and snow to parts of the area through the early part of the week.

The best chance of any more valley snow is in southern Salt Lake county and Northern Utah County but little accumulation is expected.

A few more inches of snow may fall in the mountains, mainly South of I-80 with most of it in cottonwoods.

Showers are possible off and on through this evening and it will warm up enough to be a rain-snow mix in valleys.

Drying out tomorrow with quiet and cold weather most of the week.

More snow is possible this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers from late afternoon into evening. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows: Near 40.