Snowy start to the week; Getting colder

Good Monday morning!

I think it's a good idea to grab your best winter coat today! A cold front will bring another round of snow, mainly to the north.

I'm expecting the front to move through the Wasatch Front by mid to late morning. Minor accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces in the valleys with up to a couple inches on the benches. There could be several inches in the mountains south of I-80 and make for winter driving conditions. More mountain snow showers are possible tonight.

The coldest air of the season will likely settle in behind the storm. You're going to be shivering the next few mornings!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with snow likely in the morning with minor accumulations possible. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night:  Mostly cloudy & colder with a chance of a few snow showers.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Monday Night: Clear & colder.  Lows:  Near 30.
