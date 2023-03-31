Snowy today; Spring tomorrow!

Rain and snow across northern Utah will taper off later today. Conference weekend will be off to a nice start with mild weather on Saturday, but showers move back in by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Drying out by this evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

