Snowy today; Spring tomorrow!

Rain and snow across northern Utah will taper off later today. Conference weekend will be off to a nice start with mild weather on Saturday, but showers move back in by Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Drying out by this evening. Highs: Upper 40s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Low 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.