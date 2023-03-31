Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snowy today; Spring tomorrow!

Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 07:56:54-04

Rain and snow across northern Utah will taper off later today. Conference weekend will be off to a nice start with mild weather on Saturday, but showers move back in by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Drying out by this evening. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere