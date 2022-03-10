Snowy weather expected in central and southern Utah through Thursday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY — The winter weather isn't quite over yet as cold temperatures linger and chances for snow continue through Thursday afternoon in some parts of Utah.

The cold front will be moving southward along with the snow and active weather.

Overnight, there will be scattered snow showers through central and southern Utah.

Utah's Weather Authority - Cold temps lingering! March 9

The snow will become more concentrated across southern Utah through Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Concerns for slushy roads along I-15 from Fillmore to St. George and for I-70 from Richfield through Green River.

The storm moves on but chilly air will linger statewide for the rest of the week with temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal. A nice weekend warm up is expected with the next storm hitting Northern Utah for the middle of next week.