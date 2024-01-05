Snowy weekend ahead; Much colder next week

The first weekend of the year is going to be a stormy one!
Snow will be most likely from mid-morning through the evening across Northern Utah and will likely impact the PM commute. Lighter amounts are expected farther south.
A break is expected Saturday before a stronger storm brings widespread, heavy snow across much of the area on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow most likely. 1-3 inches in the valley and 3-5 inches on the benches.
Friday Night: Snow tapers off. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 20.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.
Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Low 40s.