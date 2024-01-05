Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snowy weekend ahead; Much colder next week

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 08:12:26-05

The first weekend of the year is going to be a stormy one!

Snow will be most likely from mid-morning through the evening across Northern Utah and will likely impact the PM commute. Lighter amounts are expected farther south.

A break is expected Saturday before a stronger storm brings widespread, heavy snow across much of the area on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow most likely. 1-3 inches in the valley and 3-5 inches on the benches.

Friday Night: Snow tapers off. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 20.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Low 40s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere