Soggy start to the week!

It's going to be showery & cool through the middle of the week. T-storms popping up in the afternoons & evenings could bring a chance of heavy rain. Warmer & dry later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy & cooler with rain showers and a chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Rain showers likely. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rainy & cool. T-storms possible in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 50s.

