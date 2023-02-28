Solitude passes 500 inches of snow at earliest date in 18 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The theme of this winter season has been SNOW and Solitude Mountain Resort reported they hit a large milestone earlier than they have in the last 18 years.

500. Inches.

Solitude reports they crossed the 500-inch mark thanks to some massive winter storms and a very active preseason that set things up with 92 inches of snow.

Utah has had some massive winters in the past, but Solitude explained this is just the second time in 20 years that they've received more than 500 inches of snow before the beginning of March.

The total snowfall also exceeds Solitude's annual average, with more storms in the near future for the Beehive State.

It's great news for skiers and snowboarders, as the resort says they expect the season to last "well into the month of May."

Other areas are also packing some serious snow, as Alta reported on February 14 that they had already surpassed 500 inches of snow for the season.

Snowbird also has reported its base is at 536 inches, with 21 inches falling in just the last 24 hours.