Some Utah mountains see more than a foot of snow after intense winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow continues to pile on in Utah's mountains, with some areas seeing more than a foot of fresh powder after a winter storm Monday.

Utah's valleys saw mainly rain Monday, as temperatures were not quite cold enough for snow to fall and stick.

Sundance, which saw several feet of snow during a New Year's Day storm that caused the entire resort to temporarily close due to power issues, saw an additional 20 inches of snow from Monday's storm. The new snow brings their base to 90 inches.

Deer Valley received 19 inches of new snow while Brighton got 18 inches thanks to the storm.

Snowbird reported 15 inches of snow fell between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, bringing their total snow base to 326 inches.

Solitude got 17 inches, Brighton got slightly more than that with 18 inches while Alta, Park City Mountain and Snowbasin each got about 13 inches.

Snowbasin announced that because of the heavy snowfall, the resort would be opening late on Tuesday. All lifts were likely to be delayed until 9 a.m.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, the massive amount of snow caused some issues, forcing officials to shut down Little Cottonwood Canyon in the backcountry through 11 a.m. for avalanche mitigation.

Traction devices are required for all vehicles headed up the canyon.