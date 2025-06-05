Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thunderstorms possible for southern, central Utah

T'stores possible for southern, central Utah - Thur., June 5
Posted
and last updated

Moisture moving farther north will bring a chance of showers & t-storms to Southern & Central UT today. Heavy rain is possible & could lead to isolated flash flooding. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere