Thunderstorms possible for southern, central Utah

Moisture moving farther north will bring a chance of showers & t-storms to Southern & Central UT today. Heavy rain is possible & could lead to isolated flash flooding. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

