Southern rain & snow; Mild across Northern Utah

Scattered showers will increase across Southern UT today with valley rain & mountain snow becoming widespread as a storm moves by to the south. Slight chance of light showers in the north this evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain along with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Lows: Upper 40s.

