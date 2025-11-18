Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Southern rain & snow; Mild across Northern Utah

Southern rain & snow; Mild across Northern Utah- Tuesday, November 18
Posted
and last updated

Scattered showers will increase across Southern UT today with valley rain & mountain snow becoming widespread as a storm moves by to the south. Slight chance of light showers in the north this evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain along with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Lows: Upper 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere