Southern showers; Hazy in the north

A slow-moving storm will bring precipitation to Southern Utah off & on through midweek. Sunny skies in the north with increasing valley haze.
Rain & snow is likely across the north this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow, mainly in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 50.
Tuesday Night:  Becoming mostly clear after midnight.  Lows:  Near 30.
