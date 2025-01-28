Southern showers; Hazy in the north

A slow-moving storm will bring precipitation to Southern Utah off & on through midweek. Sunny skies in the north with increasing valley haze.

Rain & snow is likely across the north this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow, mainly in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

