Southern snow possible; Extreme Cold!

The snow is winding down, but the cold is sticking around!

Light snow showers are possible south of I-70 today. The southern mountains could get 1-2 inches, but any additional accumulation in valleys would mainly be less than an inch. With cold temperatures, that could make for winter driving conditions. Gusty winds near the canyons of Washington County could also make travel difficult this evening through tomorrow morning.

Behind the storm, temperatures will go into a free-fall! Record cold is possible tonight and early Friday. Luckily, warmer weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Colder. Highs: Low 30s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & very cold! Lows: Near 13.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Morning rain showers. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon with North winds increasing to 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: North winds continue, possibly to 45 mph near the canyons. Much colder. Lows: Mid 20s.