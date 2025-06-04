Southern storms; Chance of flash flooding

A big difference between the north & south today!

Increasing moisture ahead of a storm crossing the Desert SW will bring widespread showers &a chance of t-storms to much of Southern Utah today. Some storms could bring heavy rain & lead to flash flooding. In fact, it's a good idea to stay out of areas prone to flooding like slick rock and slot canyons. The best chance of heavy rain will likely stretch from the St. George area up toward Green River.

In contrast, it's going to be sunny & slightly warmer across the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with 50% a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms possibly popping up again overnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

