Southern storms likely; Hot weekend ahead

It will be another hot day in northern Utah, with temperatures falling just below 100 degrees and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain will be possible in the north, but most storms will be dry with gusty winds.

Storms are more likely in southern and eastern Utah where deep moisture remains in place. Heavy rain is possibly from any of the storms that pop up in those area, bringing flash flooding concerns.

Things will remain hot and dry across the north over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of scattered showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.