Southern storms possible; Getting hot again

Posted at 5:27 AM, Aug 03, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s. ST. GEORGE Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 101. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

