Southern storms today; Warm holiday weekend

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 07:50:01-04

We're not done with the storms yet! One more day of active weather is expected across Southern & Eastern Utah where thunderstorms could bring heavy rain. It'll be sunny & much warmer this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs: Near 90.

Juneteenth: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Cloudy & cooler. Rain likely along with a chance of t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Showers decreasing, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.

Juneteenth: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Low 90s.

