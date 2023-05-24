Southern UT drying out; Northern storms possible

It's going to be a warm and wet Wednesday for some of you!

Dry air is moving into Southern Utah, so most of any storms there would be along and over the mountains. More showers & thunderstorms are expected to pop up across Central & Northern Utah this afternoon and evening.

The best chance of stronger storms will be the area stretching from Wendover up into SW Wyoming and could stay north of Salt Lake County. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds are possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Storms decreasing in the evening, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.