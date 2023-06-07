Watch Now
Southern Utah drying out; Northern storms possible

Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 07, 2023
Dry air moving into Southern Utah will keep the weather quiet. Moisture in place across Northern & Central Utah will bring a chance of mainly PM showers & isolated thunderstorms the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers & a slight chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid to Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

