High pressure remains in place which will keep temperatures unseasonably warm. In addition, mostly clear skies expected for the upcoming week.

Afternoon highs will be 5-10 degrees above average over the next several days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Monday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.