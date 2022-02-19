Spring before winter

With high pressure in place, temperatures will climb throughout the weekend giving afternoon high 10-15 degrees above normal.

Winter will make a quick return by Monday as a cold front sweeps through the state. This will bring minor valley accumulations with more significant snow for the mountains Monday through Tuesday.

Temperatures look to drop sharply by Wednesday with highs only in the 20s along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 50s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s