Spring has sprung!

It's the first day of spring, and we'll get a few showers to go along with it!

A weak storm brushing by today will bring a chance of light rain & snow to the northern valleys with an inch or two of snow in the mountains. A slightly stronger storm will brush by late Friday into Saturday and bring a better chance of valley rain & mountain snow. Most accumulating snow will be above 5,500 feet. A few inches are expected, although 4-9 inches are possible in the Cottonwoods.

It'll dry out by the end of the weekend with a big warm-up expected next week. Temperatures will likely climb into the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and into the mid 80s in lower Washington County!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

