Spring has sprung!

It's the first day of spring, and we'll get a few showers to go along with it!

A weak storm brushing by today will bring a chance of light rain & snow to the northern valleys with an inch or two of snow in the mountains. A slightly stronger storm will brush by late Friday into Saturday and bring a better chance of valley rain & mountain snow. Most accumulating snow will be above 5,500 feet. A few inches are expected, although 4-9 inches are possible in the Cottonwoods.

It'll dry out by the end of the weekend with a big warm-up expected next week. Temperatures will likely climb into the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and into the mid 80s in lower Washington County!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere