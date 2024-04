High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather through the middle of the week. Gusty winds possible in western & eastern valleys late in the week. Colder, wet weather settles in by Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.