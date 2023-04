A slow-moving storm will bring more wintery weather through Wednesday. Warmer, dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Snow showers. 4-8 inches possible on the benches, 6-12 on the benches. Highs: Upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Snowy & cold. Another 2-4 inches possible. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & colder. NW winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.