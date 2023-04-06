Spring weather is back!

After a snowy start to the week, it's finally going to feel like spring!

With cold air in place behind the departing storm, temperatures will still be running well below average today. But with high pressure building over Utah, it's going to be dry with a steady warming trend through early next week.

Temperatures will be near normal by Easter Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will likely be the warmest days we've had so far this year!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.