Springing forward into warmer weather

A mix of sun and clouds for northern valleys this Sunday morning. Daytime highs will climb about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with another 6–8 degrees of warming on Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. In Salt Lake, the current forecast high for Monday is 66°, which would make it the warmest daytime temperature since December 22, when the city last reached 67°.

A mostly dry cold front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday. As it passes, temperatures will drop back to near seasonal averages for Tuesday and Wednesday. The main system will remain to the north of the state and so precipitation chances remain low. The mountains could squeeze out a few snow showers, along with gusty winds as the system moves through. Otherwise, temperature impacts will be the most notable.

The midweek cooldown will be brief. Temperatures are expected to rebound quickly by Thursday, with highs returning to the 60s across northern Utah and the 70s across southern Utah valleys. In the lower elevations of Washington County, temperatures are even forecast to climb into the 80s. Enjoy!

