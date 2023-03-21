Springs looks more like winter!

A storm will bring widespread rain to valleys today along with heavy snow to the mountains and some mountain valleys. A series of storms will keep weather unsettled through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rainy & cool. East winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers & isolated t-storms. SW winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Lower 40s.

