Start with the haze... end with the snow

Posted at 9:04 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 11:04:36-05

Valley inversion still in place for the weekend. Our next storm hits late Saturday night through Sunday.

This storm will mainly impact northern Utah providing 3-6 inches of snow for the mountains and very little snow for the valleys.

It will help break up the haze. A bigger storm is expected Tuesday thru Wednesday. This will bring significant statewide snow.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy and haze. Highs: Near 40s.
Saturday Night: Light snow showers. Lows: Upper 20s.
Sunday: AM snow then clearing Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

