Start with the haze... end with the snow

Valley inversion still in place for the weekend. Our next storm hits late Saturday night through Sunday.
This storm will mainly impact northern Utah providing 3-6 inches of snow for the mountains and very little snow for the valleys.
It will help break up the haze. A bigger storm is expected Tuesday thru Wednesday. This will bring significant statewide snow.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly cloudy and haze. Highs: Near 40s.
Saturday Night: Light snow showers. Lows: Upper 20s.
Sunday: AM snow then clearing Highs: Near 40.
St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.