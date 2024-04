High pressure building over the area keep it sunny & warm through the rest of week. A few showers could pop up Sunday as temps start to drop. Cooler, wet weather is expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Lows 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.