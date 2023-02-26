Steady snow expected across northern Utah through midweek

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is expected across much of northern Utah over the next few days, although nothing reaching the amounts the area received during last week's storm.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. for the Wasatch Mountains and Wasatch Back, while a watch is in place for areas north of Salt Lake City to the Idaho border.

Snowfall is expected to begin in the mountains by Sunday afternoon, with smaller amounts in the northern valleys. Drivers should use caution during the Monday commute as snow may accumulate.

Another cold front moves in Tuesday night, bringing more snow to a wider area of the northern part of the state before things start dying down Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts less than an inch of snow for the Salt Lake City-area each day through Wednesday. Ogden could receive up to 12 inches of snow throughout the entire multi-day weather pattern.