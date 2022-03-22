Steady warm-up this week!

The first week of spring has been off to a cold start, but luckily it's going to get a lot warmer!

A northerly flow will continue today, keeping temperatures cool and fueling winds in some of the canyons of Southern Utah and across parts of Castle Country.

High pressure will build over the area tomorrow, keeping it dry this week and allowing a significant warming trend to begin. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front by this weekend, and into the mid to upper 80s in the St. George area!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. North winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.