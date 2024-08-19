Still a chance of thunderstorms

Some of the monsoon moisture from the weekend will be pushing away, but residual moisture will allow some areas to see afternoon thunderstorms on Monday. Most of the focus will be across northern, central, and northeastern Utah. Conditions will turn dry from Tuesday and Wednesday with another surge of moisture for Thursday and Friday.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Partly cloudy with 30% chance of afternoon showers. Highs: 92

Monday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Low 70s.

Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Highs: 97.