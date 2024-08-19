Still a chance of thunderstorms

Some of the monsoon moisture from the weekend will be pushing away, but residual moisture will allow some areas to see afternoon thunderstorms on Monday. Most of the focus will be across northern, central, and northeastern Utah. Conditions will turn dry from Tuesday and Wednesday with another surge of moisture for Thursday and Friday.
Salt Lake City
Monday: Partly cloudy with 30% chance of afternoon showers. Highs: 92
Monday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Low 70s.
Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Highs: 97.
St. George
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Upper 70s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.