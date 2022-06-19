Still breezy and cool

A cold front is on the move across the state bringing cooler and drier air. However, there will be chance of an isolated thunderstorm across northern Utah and a better chance for scattered thunderstorms for eastern Utah.

Breezy conditions will persist for the Wasatch Front but not as intense as Saturday. Red flag warnings still in effect for southeastern portions of the state. A nice cool down is expected today and tomorrow as the heat returns by mid week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Some clouds. Lows: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear.. Lows: near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.