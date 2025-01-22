Still cold; Snowy storm this weekend

It's going to stay cold & dry for the next few days, then cloudy & slightly warmer on Friday. The next storm will move in Saturday and likely bring widespread snow this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 15.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. NW breeze 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Lower 20s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app