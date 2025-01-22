Watch Now
Still cold; Snowy storm this weekend

It's going to stay cold & dry for the next few days, then cloudy & slightly warmer on Friday. The next storm will move in Saturday and likely bring widespread snow this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold.  Lows:  Near 15.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Wednesday Night:  Clear & cold.  NW breeze 10-20 mph in the evening.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
