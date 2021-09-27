Still feels like summer; Big changes ahead!

It'll be another warm September day with patchy smoke possible across the north. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across Southern Utah today as a storm moves across the Desert Southwest. A strong cold front will cross the state Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing showers, high elevation mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures. A gradual warming trend is expected Thursday into next weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Breezy south winds after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke.