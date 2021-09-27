Watch
Weather

Actions

Still feels like summer; Big changes ahead!

Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 07:35:21-04

It'll be another warm September day with patchy smoke possible across the north. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across Southern Utah today as a storm moves across the Desert Southwest. A strong cold front will cross the state Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing showers, high elevation mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures. A gradual warming trend is expected Thursday into next weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Breezy south winds after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere