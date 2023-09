One more summer-like day before it gets colder! A dry cold front will cross the north tonight into tomorrow, bringing cooler temps. A stronger storm will bring colder, wet weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.