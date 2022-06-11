Still hanging on to the heat

A high pressure cooker today across the state with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for Southern Utah. Near record breaking temperatures across the north with afternoon highs 15 degrees above average.

Hot temperatures tomorrow with winds picking up ahead of a strong cold front hitting tomorrow night through Monday. This will drop temperatures and bring a chance for showers on Monday for northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Some clouds. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny and windy . Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George

Saturday: Very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: near 70.

Sunday: Sunny and windy. Highs: Near 104.