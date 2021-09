Warm and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. A southwest flow will develop across southern Utah Thursday into Friday and could lead to increased fire danger. A change in the weather pattern will bring much cooler temperatures by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.