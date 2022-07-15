Still hot and stormy, but weekend gets drier

SALT LAKE CITY — It will be a hot and stormy Friday in Utah, although temperatures will be slightly lower across the northern portion of the state.

Moisture is still in place that could allow for more thunderstorms and showers, which will most likely be found east of the mountains through central and southern Utah.

A flood watch will be in effect during the afternoon and evening hours. Storm threats decrease across the north later in the evening.

Thunderstorms are possible over the weekend in central and southern Utah, meaning the flash flood threats will remain. There will be a likely dry out in northern Utah on Saturday, with a slight chance of more storms on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Mid to Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 100.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Lows: Near 80.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & very hot. 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 107.