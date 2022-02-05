Still no big storms this weekend

High pressure will not let go as a storm free weekend is on tap. A dry cold front will push through the state today with another weak front sweeping through tomorrow. This will allow valley inversions to lose some strength and air quality to improve. However, this front will lack in moisture only giving a chance for some light snow showers over the Uinta mountains. No big storms over the next 7 days.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny with some haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 40

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 20s

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s

