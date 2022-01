SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy and still hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and hazy. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.