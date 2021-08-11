Watch
Weather

Actions

Still smoky, but air quality improving for Utah

items.[0].image.alt
Karen Fischer Newman
Sunset in Tooele
IMG_5066.JPG
Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:05:03-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Patchy smoke will stick around, but won't be as thick as the last few days.

Air quality should gradually improve over next few days.

READ: COVID or smoke? Residents feeling impacts of poor air quality

A little moisture will move into Southern Utah and bring a slight chance of mainly mountain showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure building back over the area will keep most of Utah hot and dry.

Temps will be near normal today and several degrees above that by tomorrow.

Hot weather into the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture moves north next week and brings chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 13 Wednesday morning weather | Aug. 11, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke becoming more likely in the afternoon. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere